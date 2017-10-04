Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,689.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) opened at 34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group Holdings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,565,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,884,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,786,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,998,000 after buying an additional 1,127,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,207,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,410,000 after buying an additional 813,652 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $150,427,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 272,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Zayo Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Zayo Group Holdings

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

