Zalando SE (ZAL) PT Set at €47.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) received a €47.50 ($55.88) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. equinet AG set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Zalando SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €48.60 ($57.18) price objective on Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.79 ($52.70).

Zalando SE (ZAL) opened at 42.664 on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €33.81 and a 12 month high of €45.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of €10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.809.

