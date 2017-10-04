Zalando SE (ZAL) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.79 ($52.70).

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) opened at 42.062 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.471. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €33.81 and a 12 month high of €45.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.85 and a 200 day moving average of €40.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/zalando-se-zal-pt-set-at-34-00-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.