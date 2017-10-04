Zalando SE (ZAL) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Zalando SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.79 ($52.70).
Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) opened at 42.062 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.471. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €33.81 and a 12 month high of €45.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.85 and a 200 day moving average of €40.31.
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.