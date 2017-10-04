Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) opened at 25.99 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $51,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

