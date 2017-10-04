Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freenet Ag (FRTAF) to “Hold”

Freenet Ag (NASDAQ:FRTAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet Ag in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Freenet Ag (NASDAQ:FRTAF) remained flat at $34.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. Freenet Ag has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

