Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cummins Inc. (CMI) to “Buy”

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cummins’ quarterly earnings has remained unchanged of late. The company expects to witness a growing trend in its truck and construction products’ demand, along with growth in global mining customers, which will have a positive impact on its sales figure. The company is also developing a Class 7 heavy-duty electric truck having a 140 kWh battery pack, to cater bus and commercial truck operators. Moreover, it has also provided an improved outlook for fiscal 2017. The company is also poised to benefit from its business expansions in China and acquisitions and partnerships in North America. Also, its shares have outperformed against the industry, year to date. However, challenging market condition, currency headwinds and high warranty costs might dent the financials of Cummins.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cummins from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.02.

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) opened at 170.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $170.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $158.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post $7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $260,087.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $925,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 611,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,403,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cummins by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cummins by 26.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

