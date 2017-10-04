Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sidoti raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $36.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE APAM) traded up 1.36% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 264,011 shares. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.25 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

