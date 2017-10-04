Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Hold

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get Teleflex Incorporated alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) traded up 0.096% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.485. The stock had a trading volume of 109,890 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.756 and a beta of 1.07. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $136.53 and a 12-month high of $246.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post $8.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/zacks-investment-research-lowers-teleflex-incorporated-tfx-to-hold.html.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.75, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $132,408. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Teleflex by 65.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.