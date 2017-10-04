Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) to Strong Sell

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCC. ValuEngine raised Medley Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Medley Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE MCC) opened at 6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Medley Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.06.
Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. Medley Capital Corporation had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corporation will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Seth Taube purchased 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $77,497.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brook Taube purchased 92,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $584,936.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 458,254 shares of company stock worth $2,918,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCC. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Medley Capital Corporation by 26.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 108,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medley Capital Corporation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Medley Capital Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medley Capital Corporation by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medley Capital Corporation by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,981 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medley Capital Corporation
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
