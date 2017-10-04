Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) to Hold

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet -based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels anywhere in the United States and at anytime. Their core mailing and shipping services are designed to allow individual consumers or employees of small businesses or larger enterprises to select a carrier, print US postage or shipping labels from multiple carriers, schedule a pick-up, track a package and apply enterprise-wide business rules to manage and account for mailing and shipping costs. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) traded up 0.5697% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.9792. 175,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0929 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $116.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post $8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $2,101,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,317.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth Weisberg sold 25,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $4,936,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,763 shares of company stock worth $89,049,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Stamps.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stamps.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

