Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) to Sell

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE RTEC) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 63,486 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 533.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

