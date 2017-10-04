Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeuroDerm Ltd. (NDRM) to Sell

NeuroDerm Ltd. (NASDAQ:NDRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Neuroderm Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is developing next-generation treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company develops liquid levodopa (LD), which is a treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Its product pipelines includes ND0612L for moderate PD, ND0612H for severe PD, ND0680 for severe PD, ND0701 for severe PD and ND0801for Cognitive Disorders. NeuroDerm Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of NeuroDerm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of NeuroDerm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on NeuroDerm in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NeuroDerm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut NeuroDerm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NeuroDerm (NASDAQ:NDRM) opened at 38.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. NeuroDerm has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company’s market cap is $1.02 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeuroDerm by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroDerm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in NeuroDerm by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 327,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroDerm in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroDerm by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

