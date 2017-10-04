Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lukow acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Townsend sold 15,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $366,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) opened at 18.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

