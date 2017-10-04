Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,242 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,229,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,961,000 after acquiring an additional 562,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,735,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,294,000 after acquiring an additional 429,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,875,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,033,000 after acquiring an additional 199,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,561 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.02.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) opened at 81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

