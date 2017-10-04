Zacks Investment Management Invests $786,000 in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc. (GGG) opened at 124.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.25. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. Graco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post $4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 92.90%.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 30,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $3,465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,439.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $94,799.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,258 shares of company stock worth $7,758,309. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Graco from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

