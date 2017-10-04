Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.04. Wintrust Financial Corporation reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial Corporation.
Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $294.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) opened at 79.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $80.52.
In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 29,779 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $2,289,707.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 26,861 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $2,063,462.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,651 shares in the company, valued at $14,261,709.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 196,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 531.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial Corporation
Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.
