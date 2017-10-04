Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Electronics for Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. Electronics for Imaging also reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics for Imaging will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronics for Imaging.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. Electronics for Imaging had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronics for Imaging from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Electronics for Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronics for Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronics for Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,746 shares of company stock worth $1,850,965. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Electronics for Imaging by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 613,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Electronics for Imaging by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 145,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Electronics for Imaging by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Electronics for Imaging by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronics for Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000.

Electronics for Imaging (EFII) traded up 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 336,569 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. Electronics for Imaging has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Electronics for Imaging declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Electronics for Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

