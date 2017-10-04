Zacks: Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.61 Million

Analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $462.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $470.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.03 million. TEGNA posted sales of $860.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $462.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA Inc. alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.29 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA (TGNA) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,380 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.72.

TEGNA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.61 Million” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/zacks-analysts-expect-tegna-inc-tgna-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-462-61-million.html.

About TEGNA

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.