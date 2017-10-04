Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Holdings Increased by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,617 shares during the quarter. Yum China Holdings makes up approximately 1.4% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.60% of Yum China Holdings worth $90,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,306,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,321,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,741,000 after acquiring an additional 126,232 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,885,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,908,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,101,000 after acquiring an additional 956,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,576,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,311,000 after acquiring an additional 455,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Yum China Holdings Inc alerts:

In other Yum China Holdings news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $836,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-holdings-increased-by-hillhouse-capital-management-ltd.html.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ YUMC) traded up 0.112% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.355. 986,536 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.673.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.72 to $36.61 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.60 price target on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.