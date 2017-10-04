Yiheng Capital LLC Buys 243,788 Shares of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE)

Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Aerohive Networks comprises about 2.1% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC owned 2.20% of Aerohive Networks worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerohive Networks Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/yiheng-capital-llc-buys-243788-shares-of-aerohive-networks-inc-hive.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerohive Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Shares of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE HIVE) traded down 2.22% on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 80,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aerohive Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The stock’s market cap is $172.68 million.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 107.93% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerohive Networks, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerohive Networks Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.