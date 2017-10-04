Yiheng Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH)

Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,449 shares during the quarter. Noah Holdings comprises 16.4% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Noah Holdings worth $46,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NOAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noah Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE NOAH) traded up 2.81% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,701 shares. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.
Noah Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Noah Holdings Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.
