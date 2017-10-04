YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,821,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,537,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,293,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,276,000 after acquiring an additional 208,905 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,667,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,393,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $273,867.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,210.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $5,392,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,693,933. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

