Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Receives $34.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.60 price target (up previously from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Renaissance Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target (up previously from $17.20) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Yandex N.V. alerts:

Shares of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) traded down 2.19% on Friday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 967,031 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Yandex N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Receives $34.68 Average Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/yandex-n-v-yndx-receives-34-68-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex N.V. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Yandex N.V. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its stake in Yandex N.V. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.