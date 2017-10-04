Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Holdings Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its position in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,928,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326,369 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.29% of Yandex N.V. worth $365,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yandex N.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex N.V. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex N.V. by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 584,275 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 191,800 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Yandex N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.20 price objective on shares of Yandex N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.60 target price (up from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yandex N.V. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Yandex N.V. Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

