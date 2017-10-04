XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 461.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of XPO Logistics (XPO) opened at 67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $68.15.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.