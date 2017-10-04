Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitality REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Xenia Hotels & Resorts to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $916.60 million $262.30 million 15.54 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Competitors $1.10 billion $338.63 million -14.89

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 15.99% 8.91% 5.09% Xenia Hotels & Resorts Competitors 7.02% 1.66% 1.67%

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 132.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 2 2 0 2.50 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Competitors 236 940 911 22 2.34

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts competitors beat Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of May 30, 2017, the Company owned 37 hotels, 35 of which are completely owned, comprising 10,783 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities. The Company’s hotels are primarily operated and/or licensed by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmont, Hilton and Loews, as well as independent management companies. As of May 30, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included Andaz Napa, Andaz San Diego, Andaz Savannah, Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, Bohemian Hotel Celebration, (an Autograph Collection Hotel) and Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront, (an Autograph Collection Hotel).

