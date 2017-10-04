WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) (WX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) (NYSE:WX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 45.2678159954947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

About WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)

WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc is a pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device research and development (R&D) services company, with operations in China and the United States. The Company provides a portfolio of laboratory and manufacturing services throughout the drug and medical device R&D process to its customers.

