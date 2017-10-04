Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (WIW)

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) traded down 0.18% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,087 shares. Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

About Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation is its secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities.

