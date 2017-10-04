Wpp Plc (WPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wpp Plc (LON WPP) opened at 1371.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,430.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,602.08. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,345.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,928.07. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 17.36 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital cut shares of Wpp Plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,830.48 ($24.28).

In other Wpp Plc news, insider Jacques Aigrain bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,439 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £57,560 ($76,349.65).

Wpp Plc Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

