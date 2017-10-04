Winthrop Realty Trust (FUR) and Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) Head to Head Comparison

Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE: FUR) and Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Brookfield Canada Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Winthrop Realty Trust does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Canada Office Properties pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and Brookfield Canada Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Canada Office Properties 7.64% 1.26% 0.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and Brookfield Canada Office Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Canada Office Properties N/A N/A N/A $1.16 21.52

Risk & Volatility

Winthrop Realty Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Winthrop Realty Trust and Brookfield Canada Office Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winthrop Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Canada Office Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Brookfield Canada Office Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Canada Office Properties is more favorable than Winthrop Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Brookfield Canada Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Canada Office Properties beats Winthrop Realty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winthrop Realty Trust

Winthrop Realty Trust (Winthrop) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, WRT Realty L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s business is owning real property and real estate related assets. The Company has adopted a plan of liquidation. The Company is not permitted to make any new investments other than protective acquisitions or advances with respect to its existing assets, including providing seller financing to purchasers of its assets if it deems it prudent to facilitate the sale of such asset. It is permitted to satisfy any existing contractual obligations, including any capital call requirements and acquisitions or dispositions pursuant to buy-sell provisions under existing joint venture documentation. The Company holds approximately 10 consolidated operating properties, over 10 equity investments, approximately four loans receivable, one secured financing receivable and one loan security.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other. The Company’s development portfolio consists of the Brookfield Place Calgary East development site totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet in Calgary. The Company also invests in ongoing maintenance and capital improvement projects. The Company focuses on the markets, which include financial, government and energy sectors, which are primarily located in the cities of Toronto and Calgary. Its properties include 2 Queen Street East, Queen’s Quay Terminal, Exchange Tower, Bankers Hall Retail, Suncor Energy Centre, Jean Edmonds Tower and Royal Centre.

