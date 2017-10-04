Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.11. 8,506,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 4,386,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Windstream Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The stock’s market cap is $402.65 million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Windstream Holdings’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Windstream Holdings Inc will post ($2.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Windstream Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan L. Wells purchased 68,000 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $331,739.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony W. Thomas purchased 25,381 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $50,000.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,901.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 95,381 shares of company stock valued at $196,901.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Windstream Holdings by 15.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Windstream Holdings by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Windstream Holdings by 102.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Windstream Holdings by 71.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 841,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Windstream Holdings by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Windstream Holdings Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

