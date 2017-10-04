Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Debt Trading 4% Higher

An issue of Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) debt rose 4% against its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 6.375% coupon and is set to mature on August 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $74.75 and were trading at $64.92 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

WIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Windstream Holdings from $5.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Windstream Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Windstream Holdings from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Windstream Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Windstream Holdings Inc alerts:

Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) traded up 2.6954% on Wednesday, reaching $2.0231. 609,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $386.06 million. Windstream Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc will post ($2.06) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windstream Holdings announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $90.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Windstream Holdings news, Director Anthony W. Thomas purchased 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $50,000.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,901.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Wells purchased 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $331,739.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 95,381 shares of company stock worth $196,901.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIN. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream Holdings in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 175.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Windstream Holdings in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 142.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/windstream-holdings-inc-win-debt-trading-4-higher.html.

About Windstream Holdings

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.