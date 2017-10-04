Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Position Boosted by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 394.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 828.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $62.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-position-boosted-by-clinton-group-inc.html.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE WSM) opened at 50.45 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.