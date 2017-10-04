Williams Jones & Associates LLC Sells 50,765 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,765 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $2,970,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,975,876 shares in the company, valued at $164,253,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,985 shares of Liberty Global PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $97,937.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,470,948 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,090 and have sold 182,985 shares valued at $5,994,738. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 297,663 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.63.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Liberty Global PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG assumed coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 price target on Liberty Global PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

