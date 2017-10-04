Williams Jones & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of DHT Holdings worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 87.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DHT Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut DHT Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on DHT Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on DHT Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) traded down 0.613% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.055. 84,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock’s market cap is $577.22 million.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. DHT Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

