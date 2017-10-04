Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $1,770,000 Stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC maintained its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas Corporation by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 69,483 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $8,073,000. Finally, Caldera Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation by 32.5% in the second quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Instinet downgraded Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nomura cut Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas Corporation from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $130.00 price objective on Cintas Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 106,960 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.07 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

