William F. Brandt Sells 7,000 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $668,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,977,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) opened at 96.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.45.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $276.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.80 million. American Woodmark Corporation had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Corporation will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Woodmark Corporation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded American Woodmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

About American Woodmark Corporation

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

