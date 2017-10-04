Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Instinet upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) opened at 84.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $85.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, VP Mark Steven Bender sold 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $968,614.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

