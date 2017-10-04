Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Stake Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s Company (The) were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 309,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 229,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (WEN) opened at 15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $320.34 million for the quarter. Wendy’s Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.68%. Wendy’s Company (The)’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wendy’s Company (The)’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendy’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.23 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Wendy’s Company (The) Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

