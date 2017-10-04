Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holdings Cut by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $29,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,728,000 after buying an additional 3,637,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,713,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,657,000 after buying an additional 3,214,592 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,587,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,231,000 after buying an additional 2,681,497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,432,000 after buying an additional 2,648,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & in the 1st quarter valued at $90,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 55.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

