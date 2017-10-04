Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of Colliers International Group worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,572,000 after acquiring an additional 73,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 308,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ CIGI) opened at 50.30 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,700,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

