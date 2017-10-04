Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BAE Systems plc (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems plc (LON: BA):

10/3/2017 – BAE Systems plc was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 700 ($9.29).

9/20/2017 – BAE Systems plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 610 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – BAE Systems plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.29) price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – BAE Systems plc had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 750 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

8/31/2017 – BAE Systems plc had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 645 ($8.56) to GBX 670 ($8.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – BAE Systems plc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

8/24/2017 – BAE Systems plc had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 750 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON BA) opened at 620.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 628.24. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 19.71 billion. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 526.91 and a 12-month high of GBX 682.50.

Get BAE Systems plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Roger Carr bought 33,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £200,165.79 ($265,507.08). Insiders bought a total of 33,945 shares of company stock valued at $20,061,785 in the last 90 days.

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.