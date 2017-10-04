Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Heineken NV (HEINY)

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS: HEINY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2017 – Heineken NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/25/2017 – Heineken NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2017 – Heineken NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2017 – Heineken NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Heineken NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company's principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. "

Shares of Heineken NV (HEINY) opened at 49.475 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.867 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Heineken NV has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands.

