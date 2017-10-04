Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL):

10/3/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

10/2/2017 – PayPal Holdings is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

9/29/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – PayPal Holdings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PayPal is a worldwide online payments system operator. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. PayPal’s continuous exposure to foreign exchange and interest rate risks are concerns. However, ongoing strategic partnerships with Visa and MasterCard offer great flexibility and choice to consumers. Partnerships with Facebook, Alibaba’s AliExpress and Alphabet’s Google, Intuit and other major retailers and financial institutions are also delivering positive results. For the last one year, the stock has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to.”

9/18/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

9/15/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $61.27 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

9/6/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

9/5/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group.

9/5/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

8/29/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2017 – PayPal Holdings had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – PayPal Holdings was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.76 price target on the stock.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 0.086% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.165. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,446 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.746 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal Holdings news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

