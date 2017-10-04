Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Webster Financial (WBS) opened at 52.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,639,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

