Warburg Research Analysts Give Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) a €39.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jungheinrich AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Commerzbank Ag set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Jungheinrich AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.80 ($40.94).

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) opened at 40.344 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.28 and its 200 day moving average is €33.92. Jungheinrich AG has a one year low of €24.34 and a one year high of €40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of €4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.797.

Jungheinrich AG Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The companys Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

