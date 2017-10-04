Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 72,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 138,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 809,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,000,000 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $158,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,309,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492 over the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 79.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.99. Wal-Mart Stores also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,107 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,132 put options.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

