WaferGen Bio-systems (WGBS) vs. Varex Imaging (VREX) Financial Contrast

WaferGen Bio-systems (NASDAQ: WGBS) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaferGen Bio-systems and Varex Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaferGen Bio-systems N/A N/A N/A ($6.30) -1.10 Varex Imaging $654.50 million 1.99 $115.80 million N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than WaferGen Bio-systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WaferGen Bio-systems and Varex Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaferGen Bio-systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than WaferGen Bio-systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of WaferGen Bio-systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WaferGen Bio-systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WaferGen Bio-systems and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaferGen Bio-systems -153.30% -463.27% -111.39% Varex Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Varex Imaging beats WaferGen Bio-systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WaferGen Bio-systems Company Profile

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. (WaferGen) is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of genomic technology solutions for single-cell analysis (SCA) and clinical research. The Company focuses on marketing an open format genetic analysis system, the WaferGen SmartChip System. The Company’s ICELL8 Single-Cell System is a platform that can isolate a range of single cells and process specific cells for analysis, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). ICELL8 is based upon the Company’s SmartChip platform, which is also used for profiling and validating molecular biomarkers. The Company’s SmartChip is a micro-fabricated chip comprising a range of massively-parallel micro wells that are physically separated from each other. It offers SmartChip System Capabilities, SmartChip Single-Cell Isolation System, SmartChip Target Enrichment (TE) System and Apollo 324 Library Preparation.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect. The Medical business segment designs, manufactures, sells and services X-ray imaging components for use in a range of applications, including radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, radiation therapy and computer-aided detection. The Industrial business segment designs, manufactures, sells and services products for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as cargo screening at ports and borders and non-destructive examination in a range of applications.

