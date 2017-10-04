Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 98,723 Shares of Banner Corporation (BANR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,723 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Banner Corporation worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Banner Corporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Banner Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Banner Corporation by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner Corporation by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Banner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on Banner Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, Director Gary Sirmon sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $191,729.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $55,999.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,258 shares of company stock valued at $631,587. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner Corporation (BANR) opened at 61.62 on Wednesday. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Banner Corporation had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Banner Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/voya-investment-management-llc-sells-98723-shares-of-banner-corporation-banr.html.

Banner Corporation Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.