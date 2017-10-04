Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays PLC set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. DZ Bank AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €160.35 ($188.64).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 141.005 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €132.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.70. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €110.78 and a 52-week high of €156.32. The firm has a market cap of €70.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.665.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

